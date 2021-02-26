2DayFM Market Day targets younger generation

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2DayFM will hold its first Family Market Day at Thurston Garden, Suva this Saturday.

Programme’s Director, Mario Fasala, says the event is a new concept to develop younger Fijians’ ability to market, budget, brand and microfinance.

He says 30% of the market day stalls have been set aside for young vendors.

“We also want to ensure that the young people know about budgeting, they also know about financing and this is an opportunity for them to step into the big boy shoes and properly craft themselves and move into the whole business attitude. To be business-minded all together.”

Fasala adds they will also begin a seedlings and seed planting drive. He adds the event is organized by Knox Entertainment.

“Organizers will gather around 200 seedlings and when they do get their quota – they will move it down to those communities in need, to help them with their little farms, or community farms. This is something that we’re aiming towards food security.”

The event will also include food stalls, live music from Knox and Masirewa, a children’s activity tent and a learning tent.

The 2DayFM Thurston Family Market Day starts at 9am.