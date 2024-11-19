$29.2 billion boost for global climate-smart farming

[Source: iStock]

At COP 29, the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) announced $29.2 billion in funding for climate-smart agriculture and food systems.

This marks a major increase from the earlier pledge of $17 billion and it signals a strong commitment to tackling food security and climate change.

AIM for Climate, led by the United Arab Emirates and the United States, is the world’s largest coalition addressing agriculture and climate change.

Since its launch at COP 26, the initiative has grown to include more than 800 partners globally and has implemented 129 high-impact projects, known as “Innovation Sprints.”

These projects target key areas such as methane reduction, support for smallholder farmers, and advancements in sustainable agricultural practices.

During COP 29, held under the theme “In Solidarity for a Green World,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, announced the latest investments and initiatives.

The leaders highlighted the urgency of adopting innovative solutions to combat climate change and food insecurity.

The newly announced investments include $16.7 billion from 56 government partners and $12.5 billion from private and public-private partnerships.

The initiative has also expanded its Innovation Sprints with 52 new projects launched this year, further enhancing efforts to build sustainable and resilient food systems.

The announcements align with COP 29’s focus on climate finance, emission reduction and adaptive solutions to climate-related challenges.

AIM for Climate’s activities emphasize benefits not only for the environment but also for global communities and economies.

A new report, Cultivating Transformative Investments in Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food Systems Innovation was also presented at the conference.

The report outlines strategies to maintain and build upon AIM for Climate’s progress beyond its planned conclusion in 2025.

Key recommendations include incorporating climate-smart agriculture into national climate plans, sustaining investments in innovative solutions, strengthening global partnerships and scaling public-private partnerships to drive transformative change in agriculture.

The AIM for Climate Ministerial, scheduled for tomorrow is set to highlight the initiative’s achievements and its long-term impact on climate-smart agriculture.

For countries like Fiji, which are highly vulnerable to climate change, AIM for Climate’s progress offers valuable lessons.

Supporting small farmers, adopting sustainable practices, and boosting public-private partnerships could strengthen Fiji’s agriculture, improving food security and climate resilience.