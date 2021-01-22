28 charged for sexual offences in January

28 people were charged with 46 counts of separate sexual offences last month.

There were 31 cases of rape, two attempted rapes, one abduction of a young person, three indecent assault, one defilement and eight sexual assault.

Of the 28 charged, three were juveniles.

An 11-year-old and a 12-year-old boy were charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl from their village.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Of the 29 victims, 20 were under the age of 18 years and in 11 incidents, where the victims and the accused were related.

An 83-year-old man raped his 6-year-old granddaughter, a 60-year-old man indecently assaulted his 5-year-old and 8-year-old granddaughters.

A 48-year-old man was charged with raping and sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter.

Eight cases were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence, false complaints and inability to locate victims.