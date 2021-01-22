Home

28 charged for sexual offences in January

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 1, 2021 1:15 pm

28 people were charged with 46 counts of separate sexual offences last month.

There were 31 cases of rape, two attempted rapes, one abduction of a young person, three indecent assault, one defilement and eight sexual assault.

Of the 28 charged, three were juveniles.

An 11-year-old and a 12-year-old boy were charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl from their village.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Of the 29 victims, 20 were under the age of 18 years and in 11 incidents, where the victims and the accused were related.

An 83-year-old man raped his 6-year-old granddaughter, a 60-year-old man indecently assaulted his 5-year-old and 8-year-old granddaughters.

A 48-year-old man was charged with raping and sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter.

Eight cases were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence, false complaints and inability to locate victims.

