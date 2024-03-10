22-year-old dies in road accident

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 22-year-old man died following a road accident in Lautoka early this morning.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was heading towards Lautoka Hospital when it is alleged the driver tried to overtake a car near Drasa Avenue when their vehicle hit an oncoming vehicle.

A postmortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death.

Meanwhile, the two drivers and the remaining passengers have been treated and sent home.

The national road death toll currently stands at 12, compared to 19 for the same period last year.