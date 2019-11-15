$21m invested into Uduya Point Apartments

Construction work on the Uduya Point Apartments in Lami is complete.

The development is a joint venture between Hari Punja & Sons and Pacific Building Solutions.

Managing Director of Blue Horizon, the company tasked with managing and promoting the Uduya Point Apartments Mark Acraman says $21 million has been invested into the project.

Acraman says the apartment has 26 luxurious residential apartments adding that they are pleased with the pre-sales of 17 apartments well before completion especially given the difficult year.

He adds that it is encouraging to see the confidence buyers and investors have in Fijian-owned real estate and that this has boosted their commitment and energy into more unique local projects that positively benefit our people and the economy.

The Uduya Point Apartments spans 4 levels of luxury and includes 26 studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

All units are stylishly appointed and unique to personal preferences catering to a wide variety of prospective buyers, investors, and tenants looking for an oceanfront address.