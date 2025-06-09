$20m Nadi Police Station to improve policing efforts

Fiji’s newest law enforcement facility, the New Nadi Police Station, was officially opened today, marking a significant milestone in strengthening public safety, community trust, and national development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says the new $20 million station represents much more than a modern building, calling it “a promise of safety, integrity, and unwavering commitment to every citizen and visitor who calls Fiji home.”

Gavoka states that the previous Nadi Police Station had served the district for decades, but the town’s rapid population growth, expanding businesses, and increasing visitor numbers placed heavy demands on the old facility.

The DPM adds that the new station consolidates all units under one roof and is designed to deliver faster response times and more efficient policing for residents, families, and travellers.

“Nadi is more than just a town—it is a gateway to Fiji and a hub of life and opportunity. Safety here is not just about enforcing the law; it is about enabling people to thrive without fear.”

Gavoka says that one of the station’s key features is a dedicated Tourist Police Team, intended to safeguard visitors and reinforce Fiji’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

The Minister emphasized the “sacred duty” of police work, acknowledging past challenges while expressing confidence in a new chapter of integrity and trust.

With more flights, businesses, and families coming into the district, Gavoka says the new station is essential to maintaining public safety amid rapid development.

The Minister urged officers to rise to the growing responsibilities with professionalism and collaboration, and encouraged residents to work closely with law enforcement to build safer communities.

The opening of the station aligns with the government’s broader commitment to strengthening national institutions and building resilient, safe communities across Fiji.

