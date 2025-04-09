19 charged with serious offenses

A 51-year-old woman who allegedly left her 18-month-old grandson unsupervised, which resulted in the child’s death, is among 19 people who were charged for serious offenses last month.

The woman faces a charge of manslaughter arising from breach of duty.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, 19 people were charged with serious offenses, and the formal indictment was filed in the High Court throughout the month.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 12 victims of the 18 counts of serious offenses.

A 34-year-old woman was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to her 35-year-old husband.

There was one incident where a 28-year-old man and two others were charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man.

The 28-year-old man was recently convicted and sentenced in another murder case.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary offenses, which consisted of house and school break-ins and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where a 28-year-old man was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of assorted shoes, tools, and a passport from a 38-year-old victim’s house.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, CCTV decoder, car keys, assorted liquor, and $3500 cash from a 52-year-old victim’s house.

A 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were charged with the aggravated robbery of assorted jewelry and mobile phones from two separate victims.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.