News

182 off to Australia under Pacific Labour Scheme

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 6, 2021 12:57 pm
One hundred and eighty two Fijians left for Australia today under the Pacific Labour Scheme. [Source: Australian High Commission]

Acting Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Anna Dorney says these workers will take up positions in the agriculture industry across New South Wales.

Dorney says the Pacific Labour Scheme helps address workforce shortages in rural and regional Australia, while providing opportunities for Fijians to gain experience, earn an income and send remittances home to support families and communities.

She adds these Fijian workers’ efforts will be highly valued both in Fiji and Australia.

The group that left today are in addition to the 172 who departed in November.

