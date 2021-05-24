15-year-old girl reported missing

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Torika Tadere left home on Monday and was staying with a relative in Tacirua.

Police say that on Tuesday, Tadere was discovered missing, and attempts to locate her have so far been futile.

Article continues after advertisement

The public is advised to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information on Tadere’s whereabouts.