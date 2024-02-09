$14 support for energy sector

[ Source : Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport/ Facebook]

A record of discussion has been signed between the Ministry of Transport and the Korea International Cooperation Agency for the “Project for Renewable Energy Expansion and Capacity Building in Fiji.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project entails a grant of $14 million for renewable energy initiatives in Fiji.



Ro Filipe says the collaboration with KOICA will facilitate the establishment of solar power plants for government entities and renewable energy generation infrastructure for rural communities.

“We have seen the urgency towards the transition given the current situation regarding fossil fuels, the challenges to the supply chain and the need for us as a nation to be self-sufficient, which is why the movement towards renewable energy is critical.”



Ro Filipe says the project will help Fiji meet its national greenhouse gas mitigation targets, increase the proportion of renewable energy, lower fuel import costs, and connect rural communities with electricity.