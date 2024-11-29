13 new development projects for Macuata

[Source: Ministry of iTaukei Affairs/ Facebook]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has unveiled 28 new projects under a development plan in the Northern Division for roads, water, electricity, and airport upgrades.

While opening the Macuata Provincial Council, Vasu highlights that 13 projects are earmarked for the Province of Macuata.

The iTaukei Affairs Minister says the Chinese government is committed to the road upgrades in Vanua Levu.

“The Chinese government has allocated $300 million for road improvements. Although the provinces of Bua and Cakaudrove will be getting the majority of the road upgrades, the province of Macuata will also benefit from this development.”

Vasu notes the transformative potential of the projects for Macuata, highlighting their alignment with national goals of enhancing livelihoods and ensuring sustainable development.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian, reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through infrastructure development.

“Yes, we are ready to help our Fijian friends in many ways, you see. And now we are committed to the Vanua Levu road upgrading program, which is 84 kilometers long.”

The Macuata Provincial Council continues to serve as a vital forum for addressing development priorities, ensuring that community voices are heard in shaping the future of the province.