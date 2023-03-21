13 more tsunami sirens to be installed

Minister for Disaster Sakiasi Ditoka says 13 more tsunami sirens will be installed in the country.

Currently, 13 tsunami sirens are installed along the Suva Peninsula however, they will extend right up to Rakiraki.

The minister says they are awaiting funding from regional partners such as Japan and Korea.

“When I went to Rotuma, it was pointed out to me that Rotuma was going to be one of the centers that would need these sirens as well. So again, we have to have the infrastructure in places so that if you want to command a signal to other islands, it actually gets to that place, so that when we activate a siren, it doesn’t go off and we think that it’s gone off. So something like that.”

Ditoka says they also plan to install tsunami sirens in Vanua Levu once they fully cover Viti Levu.