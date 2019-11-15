Government committed towards improving infrastructure: Usamate

The infrastructure ministry is committed towards improving infrastructure around the country.

Minister responsible Jone Usamate says they have conducted a survey and have identified roads, bridges, jetties and other services that needs to be looked at.

The minister says continuous rain has caused damage to the road infrastructure and the relevant authorities are working to improve this.

“There is a lot of investment in terms of roads and bridges. You can see the height of the new Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge. We know there that will be a lot of coastal erosion as well and we are investing and building better infrastructure.”

Usamate says services in rural areas also remains a priority for them.