123 students referred for counselling

[Source: Supplied]

More than one hundred students have been referred for counselling resulting from violent behavior, drug intake at schools, sex related offenses, mental health and other negative behavior arising from social media use.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says 123 student clients have been referred to the Substance Abuse Advisory Council, a statutory unit under the Ministry of Education for counselling.

He says mental health awareness for students is crucial so they are better able to learn and are more inclined to make the most of their abilities.

He highlighted this while co launching the Western Student Support Services Hub at Natabua High School together with Acting Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji Sophie Temby.

The Minister says a Support Service Hub as such will allow students to freely and confidently share their problems without being judged or criticized.

The Student Support Services Hub is a partnership pilot project of the Australian Government through Fiji’s Support to Fiji’s Education Sector and the Fiji Government through the Ministry of Education.

There are plans to have similar set up in the North, Central and Eastern Division.