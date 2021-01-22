Home

$112,500 will assist TC Yasa affected communities

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 26, 2021 4:01 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The BRED Bank Fiji has made a cash donation of $112,500 to the Prime Minister’s TC Yasa Relief Fund.

This is to help in rehabilitation effort in affected communities.

Chief Executive Charras-Gillot says their donation is in recognition of the significant financial need to rebuild damaged homes, schools and infrastructure.

The BRED Bank CEO adds this is part of their working in close proximity for their customers and the greater Fijian communities as well.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while receiving the donation says it will assist those Fijian families who were badly affected by TC Yasa.

Bainimarama adds there is still a lot of work needed to be done with affected communities.

