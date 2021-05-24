11,066 Education staff receive their first COVID-19 jab

Over 11,000 Ministry of Education staff out of the 13,823 employees have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says this is part of their support to the Health Ministry in ensuring that we reach our vaccination target and things go back to normalcy.

Akbar is pleading with other Education Ministry employees to get their jabs.

“I strongly urge all our heads of staff, head office staff and teachers, together with their families to get vaccinated not only for themselves but for all our fellow Fijians. Compliant to advice and restrictions is paramount. Every Fijian must abide by the Health restrictions and measures set up by Authority.”

With school break continues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some teachers are currently part of the COVID-19 frontliners helping in the fight against the deadly virus.

The Education Ministry is urging every Fijian to unite and help the MOH during these trying times.