10K support to enhance cancer fight

Fiji Cancer Society received $10,000 today from the Tanoa Hotel Group to commemorate the beginning of Pinktober in the country.

Through a Pinktober walk gathering organized by the Tanoa Hotel Group at MySuva Park, the group’s area General Manager, Narend Kumar, highlights that the Hotel Group has always had an ongoing commitment towards the Fiji Cancer Society.

“Reddy Foundation, the charitable arm of Tanoa Group of Companies, has had an ongoing commitment to the Fiji Cancer Society since its establishment in 2015. The foundation has consistently supported initiatives in health, education, poverty relief, and disaster recovery across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand, and the wider Pacific.”

Kumar stresses the importance of seeking medical assistance in Fiji.

“I want to just elaborate here, early detection is the key, breast cancers remain one of the most common forms of cancers affecting women in Fiji, yet early detection can make a lifesaving change in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand, and the wider Pacific.”

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan expressed her gratitude towards the foundation, noting the massive support Tanoa has always had toward cancer awareness in the country.

“For these past years, Tanoa has always supported us; they even stood by us during COVID-19 when we found it very difficult to look for funding. Your support made a huge impact in the operations we do, you supported our patients, groceries for patients and their family, medication, and even the construction of new facilities for the society to continue doing the work we do.”

The event today brought together family, friends, and most importantly, cancer survivors in the country to mark the beginning of a month-long commitment to raising awareness towards breast cancer in Fiji.

