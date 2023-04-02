1,000 Fijians successfully treated in India: Medivisor

Over 1,000 Fijians have undergone treatment in India in the last six years through Medivisor India Treatment.

Medivisor India Treatment’s Director Kumar Sushant says their priority remains ensuring patients get timely

treatment.

He says because Fiji does not have sufficient treatments, they are organizing end-to-end services for the patients.

This includes airport clearance, hotel bookings, and hospital work.

“And of course we are looking forward to receiving, you know, the treatment solution because we are there getting the treatment solution.” So we will always want to get more patients from here and give them those services in terms of number; if you ask, we are looking forward to having another 500 patients in, say, the next year.”

The Medivisor group in Fiji held a musical night yesterday to mark their six years of operation in Fiji.

Doctors from India and Fiji, their patients, and other invited guests were in attendance.