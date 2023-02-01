$1.05m grant for Nadave development

The Ministry of I-Taukei Affairs signed an agreement with the Japanese government yesterday.

Minister for Itaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the agreement includes the improvement of the Center of Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave. Tailevu.

The project consists of the construction of three furnished classrooms, including a 100-bed furnished dormitory, with a total cost of $1.5 million.

Article continues after advertisement

“This project will greatly improve the boarding and classroom capacity for the students who are enrolled from the 14 provinces of Fiji and the island of Rotuma. The Centre is very unique in its set up primarily focused on rural empowerment and development.”

The project is part of Japan’s “Grassroots Grant Assistance Scheme” that they have been undertaking since 1990.

The assistance is the first of a new kind of cooperation between the Ministry of International Trade and the government of Japan.