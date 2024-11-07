𝗪AF partners with K Water to advance water sector

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji]

The Water Authority of Fiji has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Water Resources Corporation with the aim to lay the foundation for a collaborative approach to advancing Fiji’s water sector.

The partnership was signed between the Chief Executive of WAF, Dr. Amit Chanan, and K Water CEO, Seog Dae Yun.

WAF says this MOU opens the door to exciting prospects, including technical support and capacity-building programs from water sector experts at Korea’s top water utility.

Dr. Chanan has acknowledged and welcomed this partnership as an invaluable opportunity for capacity building and knowledge sharing, specifically for innovative solutions for bulk water management at the Waimanu River.

He says WAF looks forward to the long-term benefits this partnership will bring to the people of Fiji and the sustainable future of our water sector.