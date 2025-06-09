Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles spotted together in Rome

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles. [Photo Credit: The Nightly]
Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles have been spotted together in Rome.
The 36-year-old actress and the 31-year-old singer were filmed walking arm-in-arm through the streets of the Italian city, as they took in the sights around them.
According to Us Weekly, the fan video – shared on X – showed the pair both wearing dark sunglasses as they enjoyed their day out.
Kravitz and Styles’ joint outing comes as a surprise as Kravitz is close friends with Harry’s ex Taylor Swift.
Meanwhile, Styles has been single since splitting from Taylor Russell in May 2024.
A source told The Sun newspaper at the time: “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart.
And Kravitz and Channing Tatum – who began dating after meeting on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice – ended their engagement in October 2024.
When asked if the split had changed how she felt about the movie, Kravitz told Elle: “Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.
She was most recently linked to her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler.
