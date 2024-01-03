Zeenat Aman encounters mural of herself at Mumbai airport

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut earlier in the year 2023, shared a reflective moment from Mumbai airport.

The actress stumbled upon a larger-than-life mural featuring herself and other legendary figures from Indian cinema.

In the video she posted, Zeenat Aman gracefully glides past the mural while on a travelator, capturing the essence of her surprise encounter with the artistic representation of her past. Seemingly departing for her New Year holiday, she took a moment to reflect on the symbolic nature of the mural. In her caption, she poignantly wrote, “The past is etched in stone, or in this case, painted on the walls! You can’t change it, but you can always shape the future. Gliding by a mural of myself, and some of the greatest icons of Indian Cinema, that I stumbled upon at Mumbai’s International airport.” The video captured not only the actress’s physical movement but also metaphorically hinted at the continuous journey through time and the ever-changing landscape of the future.

Continuing her reflective post, she expressed gratitude for the raucous yet productive year that was 2023. Zeenat Aman shared, “2023 was a raucous and productive year for me, let’s see how 2024 unfolds. I’m grateful to each one of you on this journey with me. Cheers to chapters unwritten, a canvas untouched and a year filled with infinite joy.”

Zeenat Aman is an Indian actress and a former model. The Evil Within (1970), starring Dev Anand, marked the former beauty queen’s acting debut. She has acted in films like Yaadon Ki Baarat, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Insaaf Ka Tarazu among others. The actress will soon return to the silver screen with Faraz Arif Ansari’s next, Bun Tikki. The film will also feature Shabana Azmi. As per reports, the plan is to take the movie on floors by November of this year in Himachal Pradesh. The director plans to talk about parenting and gender identity throughout the movie. Abhay Deol will play the role of a father in the film.