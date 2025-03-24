Yankees Alum Brett Gardner Announces Death of 14-year-old Son

[ Source: ENews ]

MLB alum Brett Gardner and his family have suffered an immeasurable loss.

The former New York Yankees outfielder and his wife Jessica Gardner announced March 23 that their son Miller Gardner has died. He was 14.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller,” they wrote in a statement the Yankees shared on X. “He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation.”

The couple added, “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”

Brett, 41, and Jessica called Miller “a beloved son and brother” to their eldest child, Hunter Gardner, 16.

“We cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” they said. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Brett—who spent his 14-year MLB career with the Yankees before he retired after the 2021 season—and Jessica continued, “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.”

They added, “Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.”

Miller was on a football team at a South Carolina school and wore a No. 11 jersey—his dad’s number when he played for the Yankees number, ESPN reported.

