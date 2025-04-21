Yächtley Crëw are fully invested

[ Source: ABC ]

Maybe you’re in the supermarket, waiting for the lights to change or watching a film when you hear a familiar sound that stirs something inside of you.

It’s music. Smooth, soulful, familiar music, and it immediately takes you back to a simpler time: Childhood car rides, schoolyard crushes, your parents’ dinner parties — the sound coming through the speakers acts like a cerebral time machine.

This connection between music and memory has made the genre of yacht rock a powerful force for years now.

The term yacht rock comes from a 2005 viral video series that spoofed the major players of popular soft rock from the 1970s, like The Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, Daryl Hall and John Oates, and Toto.

The series, which combined absurdist comedy with a genuine love for this aging radio rock, lasted just 10 episodes, but the name stuck.

In 2017, a group of Californian musicians formed a band dedicated to bringing these same AM radio hits of the 70s and 80s to life. They didn’t just lean into the music, they fully embraced the term ‘yacht rock’ and its accompanying aesthetic.

Evident from their puntastic name and insistence on dressing in nautical attire, Yächtley Crëw don’t take themselves too seriously.

