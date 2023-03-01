Winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

[Source: Reuters]
These are the key winners of the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the best performances in film and television in 2022, handed out at a streamed ceremony on Sunday:
BEST MOVIE CAST
“Everything Everywhere All At Once”
BEST MALE ACTOR, MOVIE
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, MOVIE
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Sam Elliot, “1883”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE
“The White Lotus”
BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE
“Abbott Elementary”