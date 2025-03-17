Vanna White jokes about filming six shows

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Vanna White only works 34 days a year, but she says it’s not as easy as you think.

During a recent conversation on the “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show,” White talked about her work schedule on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“We film about 34 days a year,” she said. “That’s it.”

Those present reacted with surprise. White was then asked how many shows she films a day.

“Six shows in a day,” White said. “Come on, feel bad for me.”

After all, as was pointed out, that’s six wardrobe changes. When White was told that means she has 331 days off a year, the co-host of the popular game show looked slightly surprised.

“Yes, I guess so,” she said. “I never thought of it that way.”

“That sounds like a great job,” Duran noted before praising White.

“And you know what, no one deserves it more than you,” Duran said to White. “You’re the best.”

White bid a tearful goodbye last June to longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, who left after 41 seasons.

The two had co-hosted the show together since 1982.

She now works with Ryan Seacrest, who took over hosting duties.

