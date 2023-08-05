US police drop battery investigation over thrown microphone

[Source: BBC]

Las Vegas Police have dropped their criminal battery investigation into an incident which saw rapper Cardi B throw a microphone at someone in the crowd.

The incident occurred last weekend after a member of the audience appeared to throw water at the performer.

A video of the WAP star taking matters into her own hands at Drai’s Beachclub was widely shared on social media at the time.

Article continues after advertisement

But she will now face no charges due to “insufficient evidence”, police said.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement shared the PA news agency.

“No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

Lawyers for the the Grammy Award-winner responded by thanking the police for their “diligent and prompt resolution of this matter”, in a statement reported by multiple outlets.