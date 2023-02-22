Ukrainian designers 'escape reality' at London Fashion Week

[Source: Reuters]

Unable to show in their war-torn homeland, three Ukrainian fashion designers hit the runway at London Fashion Week on Tuesday, delighted to showcase some colour and joy.

In the first of back-to-back shows, fashion house KSENIASCHNAIDER mixed denim jeans and dresses with white tops and multicoloured patchwork outfits in an eco-friendly collection.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago, Schnaider said running the brand she shares with her husband Anton has been tough.

Also taking to the catwalk was PASKAL, with a range that included delicate dresses in blue, black and white with cutout butterfly shapes and attachments.

The other brand on the lineup, one worn by the likes of singers Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani, was FROLOV.

Designer Ivan Frolov said he was inspired by Ukrainian songs for this collection which featured corset dresses in colours like pink, red and black, with heart shapes cut from them as well as hand-knit sweaters.

At the end of the show the designers appeared together with a Ukrainian flag with the UNITED24 logo, the fundraising platform created by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Keen to make sure their talent is seen, Ukrainian designers will also be showing in Berlin and Copenhagen.