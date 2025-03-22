U2 to get highest honour at Britain's Ivors songwriting awards

[Source: Reuters]

Irish rockers U2 will receive the Ivors Academy Fellowship at this year’s Ivors, Britain’s annual awards for songwriters and screen composers, organisers said on Thursday.

Their songwriting is being recognised for its “emotional authenticity that has crafted some of the most powerful songs in the history of rock”, the Ivors Academy said, citing U2 hits “I Will Follow”, “Pride (In The Name of Love)”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “With or Without You” among others.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. will follow in the footsteps of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Kate Bush to receive the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based association.

Article continues after advertisement

“U2’s early songs announced a band unafraid to tackle issues of social unrest and human rights, shaping rock’s engagement with political activism,” the Academy said in a statement.

“Their achievements as songwriters are marked by the ability to blend anthemic melodies with socially and politically charged lyrics, addressing both personal and universal issues such as love, faith, war, politics and religion.”

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 have sold more than 175 million records worldwide and picked up numerous accolades and prizes along the way, including four Ivor Novello awards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.