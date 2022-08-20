Entertainment

TV critics give verdicts on Game of Thrones prequel

August 20, 2022 9:33 am

Emma D'Arcy plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, with Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen [Source: HBO]

Does Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon live up to the original?

That’s the question critics have tried to address in the first reviews of the hotly-anticipated new series – but the answer is somewhat inconclusive.

Some, like The Guardian, declared it “a roaring success” that’s “as great as its predecessor in its heyday”.

Others were were more lukewarm. The Telegraph said it falls “a little way short”, while The Wrap went further and declared that it “pales in comparison”.

House of the Dragon has reportedly cost almost £20m (£16.8m) per episode and will be available to watch in the US on Sunday and the UK on Monday.

It is based on parts of author George RR Martin’s 2018 bestseller Fire and Blood, set almost 200 years before the start of Game of Thrones.

