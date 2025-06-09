Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired from ABC show

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Once again, President Donald Trump is calling for late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to lose his show.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host began his monologue Thursday by giving a “special hello to those watching from the White House. And you know who you are!”

Kimmel explained that his wife told him when he woke up that Trump had posted on social media that he should be fired again. “I was like, ‘Oh,’ and then I went downstairs and made bagels for the kids,” he quipped.

Article continues after advertisement

He then read the message the “angry orange” posted that made Trump’s feelings crystal clear.

“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?” Trump wrote. “Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!”

Kimmel’s show was pulled off the air in September, which kicked off a brutal tug-of-war. On one side: Trump (coaching from the sidelines), FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, and two ABC syndicate owners. On the other side: Kimmel, his celebrity supporters, and angry viewers who encouraged other Disney+ subscribers to cancel their subscriptions to the ABC parent company’s streaming service over Kimmel’s suspension.

Also in Thursday’s episode, Kimmel took issue with Trump threatening to execute six members of Congress who are former military and intelligence community personnel who advised enlisted military that they did not have to follow “orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

Kimmel quoted from Trump’s social media post: “He wrote, ‘This is really bad and dangerous to our country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDICIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???’ He was so upset he all-capsed his pants on this one.”

“‘SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!'” Kimmel continued, quoting from one of Trump’s follow-up posts, “which you know is one of the worst punishments there is. It’s even worse than losing your TV show, for instance. No big deal, though. Just the president of the United States musing about congresspeople being executed.”

Kimmel suggested that Trump “got a little murder-y” after hanging out with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday. A February 2021 report from the Director of National Intelligence’s office linked the Saudi royal to the death and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2018.

During the meeting, Trump also said he would have ABC’s broadcast licenses revoked after ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked him a question about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.