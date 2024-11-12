Toy company regrets Wicked dolls porn site misprint

[Source: AP Photo]

A toy company says it deeply regrets a “misprint” on the packaging of Wicked dolls that led buyers to a pornography site instead of the web page for the upcoming movie.

British actor Cynthia Erivo and US pop singer Ariana Grande star as witches Elphaba and Glinda in the film version of the hit Broadway and West End musical.

The packaging for dolls of the characters, released by toy giant Mattel, featured a web address to a porn site that shares its name with the much-anticipated movie, according to images on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

The URL leads to a landing page displaying a warning that further access is restricted to adults over the age of 18 with the message: “The following website, including all webpages, links, images and videos, displays sexually oriented, including explicit, material of a pornographic nature.”

In a statement, the toy company said it regrets the “unfortunate” error and is moving to fix it.

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which was intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” the statement said.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this.

“Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children.

“Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

The film is coming to cinemas in Australia on November 21 with part two scheduled for 2025.