The Roshans expected to premiere on Netflix in December 2024

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The success of Amazon Prime Video’s Angry Young Men has made it clear that there’s an audience for documentaries on film personalities and film families. And hence, the industry expects The Roshans to also work big time.

It’ll be aired on Netflix and as the name suggests, it throws light on the members of the Roshan family who are or were a part of the industry, that is, composer Roshan, musician-son Rajesh Roshan, filmmaker-son Rakesh Roshan and the latter’s superstar son, Hrithik Roshan. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the much-awaited documentary will be out very soon.

A source told us, “The Roshans is expected to drop on Netflix in December 2024. The makers along with the core team of the streaming giant would soon decide on a date and announce it to the public.”

An industry insider explained why December 2024 would be an apt time to release The Roshans, “A month later, in January 2025, Hrithik Roshan will complete 25 years as a film actor. His debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, was released on January 14, 2000. And that’s not all. The much-loved Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun (1995), directed by Rakesh Roshan, would celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Once The Roshans drop, the hype around them would increase and it’ll benefit the anniversary celebrations of these two films, more so, if they re-release, going by the trend nowadays.”

As per reports, director Shashi Ranjan began work on The Roshans in the first half of 2023. It will document their journey and feature interviews of not just the members of the film family but also Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal’s father and action director Sham Kaushal etc.

On January 23 this year, Rakesh Roshan posted a picture of him posing with SRK. In the caption, he thanked the superstar for contributing to The Roshans.