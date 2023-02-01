The Jonas debut their daughter in public

Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony on Monday. [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed off their adorable baby daughter, Malti during the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.

Chopra Jonas held their daughter in the audience at the event, where they sat next to Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas.

The ceremony was the first public outing the couple has made with the baby.

Last January, they announced the baby’s birth via surrogacy. The couple married in December 2018 in a Christian and Hindu ceremony.

Jonas, along with his brothers, was honoured with a star at Monday’s Walk of Fame ceremony as Jonas Brothers members.