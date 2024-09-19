Taimur asks Kareena about his fame amid Paparazzi attention

[Source: Hindustani Times]

Kareena Kapoor recently shared her son Taimur’s reaction to paparazzi and his awareness of cinema. She was recently seen in The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena Kapoor is geared up for yet another cinematic experience as her iconic films will be screened across India in a festival celebrating her 25 years in Bollywood. The actor who received appreciation for her performance in The Buckingham Murders was asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her. Kareena responded by sharing Taimur’s awareness about paparazzi and his love for football.

On being questioned if Kareena’s elder son Taimur has an idea about the upcoming film festival titled, PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival, Kareena stated that, “Right now they are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, ‘Why are they chasing? Am I famous?’ I said, ‘No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven’t done anything.’ He’s like, ‘Maybe one day I will do it.’ But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I’m sure someday the minute I can take him away from football. You know how all the boys are at this age.”

PVR while announcing the film festival marking Kareena’s 25 years in Hindi cinema, shared a reel with glimpses of her popular films. The actor reposted the video on her Instagram handle which showcased iconic scenes from films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met and The Buckingham Murders.

The 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival will take place from September 20 to September 27, spanning 15 cities and over 30 theaters.