Sumeet Tappoo launches new album with Gulzar Sahab

Bollywood’s legendary Gulzar Sahab, composer & music director Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale and Fiji’s Sumeet Tappoo launched their brand-new album “Dil Pareshan Karta Hai”, in a star-studded function in Mumbai last week.

Dil Pareshan Karta Hai, an album of seven original songs, is a masterpiece of musical artistry, presenting seven distinct melodies crafted by Gulzar Sahab, set to the compositions of the eminent music director Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale, and brought to life by Sumeet Tappoo’s evocative and soulful voice.

Each of the seven songs, a rich tapestry of flavour and profound verse, is rendered with haunting beauty by Tappoo’s deep, resonant tones.

Gulzar Sahab says he is thrilled to work with both Bhavdeep and Sumeet Tappoo.

Gulzar Sahab adds that their enthusiasm inspired him to write.



Sumeet Tappoo, who has previously earned acclaim for his contributions to the Indian music scene, is thrilled about this collaboration.



He says working with Gulzar Sahab is nothing short of a dream come true.



Tappoo says Gulzar Sahab stands as a towering figure in the realm of literature, widely regarded as one of the greatest poets of all time.

He adds that the opportunity to lend his voice to Gulzar Sahab’s profound and intricate verses is not merely a professional privilege but an honour that transcends words.



Tappoo also praised the compositions and music direction of Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale.



The launch of this album has already generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike, with many eagerly anticipating to hear the album.



This collaboration not only celebrates Gulzar’s timeless legacy but also showcases the exceptional talent of Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale and emphasizes Sumeet Tappoo’s growing presence in the music industry.



With this album, Gulzar, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale and Sumeet Tappoo strive to create a memorable musical experience.



