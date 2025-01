Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at FireAid benefit concert

[ Source: AP ]

Sting, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the performers slated to take the stage at FireAid, a benefit concert for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief.

Announced last week, FireAid was originally scheduled to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will now take place in two venues: the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum on Jan. 30.

It will be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV+, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube. It will also be shown at select AMC Theatre locations in the U.S.

According to a press release, contributions to FireAid will “be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters … All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event’s designated beneficiaries.”