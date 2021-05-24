Spider-Man nets a massive $1 billion, first film of the pandemic to do so

Peter Parker’s good fortune continued over the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books on a turbulent 2021.

Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies, and rising concerns over the omicron variant, Spider-Man: No Way Home stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more milestones too including crossing the $1 billion mark globally.

In India as well, Spider-Man No Way Home continued its winning spree despite competition from films such as Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

The film earned Rs 10 crore on December 25th, to take its total India box office collection close to Rs 165 crore. Its Sunday collections are still awaited.

Internationally, according to studio estimates, Spider-Man added $81.5 million over the three-day festive weekend, down 69% from its first weekend. The Sony and Marvel film has now grossed $467 million from North American theaters, more than doubling the domestic grosses of 2021′s previous No. 1 film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With $587.1 million from 61 overseas markets, in just 12 days of release, Spider-Man has grossed $1.05 billion globally. It’s the first film of the pandemic to cross $1 billion and is tied with Star Wars: The Force Awakens for being the third-fastest film ever to do so — and this without the benefit of its release in China.

Universal’s Sing 2 came in second place with an estimated $23.8 million, while Warner Bros.′ The Matrix Resurrections grossed $12 million to take third place.