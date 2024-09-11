‘SNL’ welcomes three new cast members

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” will include some new performers as it bids another cast member farewell.

The late-night sketch show has reportedly added Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline to the cast, according to Deadline.

Padilla has been a member of the Main Company of the esteemed improv troupe The Groundlings since 2021 and has also appeared in “Night Court” and “Curb Your Enthusiam.”

Wakim, who is Lebanese-American, was selected as the New Face of Comedy at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in 2022, which is the same year that he made his debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wickline came to fame by building a fan base on TikTok, where she is a cast member of the show “Stapleview.”

She can also be seen in the 2024 Mubi movie “My First Film,” as well as on tour with her comedy.

While “SNL” is growing its cast, current cast member Chloe Troast shared on social media that she will not be returning for the new season.

“Unfortunately I was not asked back to SNL this season,” Troast wrote.

“I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards.”

Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney previously announced they would not be returning for Season 50.

The anniversary season of “SNL” is expected to include several celebratory moments, along with plenty of political satire with the return of former cast member Maya Rudolph to periodically reprise her role as now Vice President Kamala Harris.