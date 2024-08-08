Shaitaan makers begin work on the sequel

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Yesterday, Ajay Devgn posted a lovely video announcing the commencement of the shoot of Son Of Sardaar 2 in the United Kingdom. The video got a fine response and confirmed the fact that the sequel to the action comedy is indeed being made. Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers of the much-loved horror flick Shaitaan (2024) have also begun work on the sequel. This means that Ajay Devgn is the only actor of Indian cinema to be a part of as many as eight film franchises.

These 8 franchise films of Ajay Devgn are Golmaal (4 films), Singham (2 films with appearances in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe films Simbaa and Sooryavanshi), Dhamaal (3 films with appearance by Ajay in the third part, Total Dhamaal), Drishyam (2 films), Raid (sequel expected to release this year), De De Pyaar De (sequel to release on May 1, 2025), Son Of Sardaar and Shaitaan.

Meanwhile, work on Drishyam 3 is also happening in full force and the formal announcement will happen once the modalities are worked out.