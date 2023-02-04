Sam Smith 'truly overwhelmed' by number one album Gloria

Sam Smith has achieved their third number one album. [Source: BBC]

Sam Smith says they are “truly overwhelmed” after their album Gloria went straight to number one.

It is the 30-year-old singer’s third album to reach the top of the charts after their 2014 debut The Lonely Hour and 2017’s The Thrill Of It All.

The album features collaborations with Koffee, Jessie Reyez and Ed Sheeran.

It comes as the pop artist’s music video for song I’m Not Here to Make Friends was criticised online this week for being over-sexualised.

They are seen dancing in a corset and nipple tassels, surrounded by scantily-clad dancers.

Fans have been defending Smith, saying they are being targeted for being queer and plus size.

Smith, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, said: “Thank you to all my amazing sailors who have made Gloria this week’s number one album.

“I’m truly overwhelmed and could not have done this without you. I love you all, this is for us.”

Smith is set to perform at this weekend’s Grammy Awards and could collaborate with German trans singer Kim Petras on the album’s lead single Unholy.

Gloria has been described by Smith in the past as feeling “like a coming of age” and that it helped them “through some dark times”.

Elsewhere on the singles chart, Miley Cyrus held on to number one for a third consecutive week with Flowers, which this week was streamed more than 12 million times.