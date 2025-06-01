Rosie O'Donnell joins 'and just like that'

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Rosie O’Donnell stars as a lesbian nun in Season 3 of And Just Like That…, reuniting with longtime friend Cynthia Nixon. O’Donnell, who also appears in Hacks this season, said the role was written specifically for her by show creator Michael Patrick King, whom she’s known since her early comedy days.

Filming with Nixon felt natural, she shared, as she’s admired her for years. O’Donnell praised the relatability of her character Mary, who comes out later in life, noting it reflects the real-life struggles of many women.

Now living in Ireland, O’Donnell said she’s found peace and warmth abroad, embracing a culture where celebrity is less glorified and community feels more authentic.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.