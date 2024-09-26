Riley Keough's painful mom tapes

[Source: CNN News]

Riley Keough completed her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, but it didn’t come without a cost.

The actress spoke with People about “From Here to the Great Unknown,” which tells the story of the life of her mom, who died in January 2023 of complications from a prior weight loss surgery.

Presley was 54.

Article continues after advertisement

Keough and her sisters, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood are left to mourn. Their brother, Benjamin Keough, died at the age of 27 in 2020.

The “Daisy Jones & The Six” star listened to recordings of Presley.

Keough also talked about what she hopes people take away from the book.