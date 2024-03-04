Rihana wows guests with electrifying performance

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration was a glittering affair, befitting the grandeur associated with the Ambani name.

Known for their extravagant gatherings, the Ambanis left no stone unturned in ensuring a night to remember. Rihanna’s appearance at the private event sent waves of excitement through the crowd, igniting a palpable frenzy as she graced the stage.

Performing a medley of her iconic songs, including ‘Pour it Up’, ‘Wild Things’, and ‘Diamonds’, Rihanna captivated the audience with her unmatched energy and charisma. Clad in a striking fluorescent green bodycon gown adorned with glitter, she mesmerized the guests with her electrifying presence and infectious enthusiasm.

Article continues after advertisement

Among the notable highlights of the evening was Rihanna’s rendition of her hit track ‘Work’, showcasing her unparalleled talent and stage presence. Reports suggest that Rihanna’s performance comes with a hefty price tag, with the superstar rumoured to be earning over Rs 50 crore for her captivating show.

Adding to the allure of the event was renowned illusionist David Blaine, whose act left guests spellbound with his mesmerizing feats. The star-studded guest list included luminaries from Bollywood and beyond, with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and director Atlee among those in attendance.