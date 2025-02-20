Randeep Hooda starts dubbing for Sunny Deol starrer Jaat

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The highly anticipated actioner Jaat kickstarts dubbing today with Randeep Hooda, ramping up excitement for its global release on April 10, 2025.

Directed by the visionary Gopichand Malineni, the film promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience, produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

The film brings together an exceptional cast, including the powerhouse Sunny Deol, alongside Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

Each actor brings their unique intensity and depth to their roles, ensuring a captivating viewing experience. The film’s high-octane action sequences are choreographed by the renowned Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, delivering a visual feast of exhilarating combat.

With the musical genius of Thaman S composing the soundtrack and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the Director of Photography, Jaat sets the stage for a top-tier production, crafted with precision and passion. The editing is in the capable hands of Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla’s production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Jaat will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring that its powerful narrative resonates across India and beyond. The combined expertise of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory guarantees a high-quality spectacle for movie lovers worldwide.