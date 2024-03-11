Ramy, Mark and Billie are wearing matching pins to Oscars

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo and Billie Eilish wore matching red lapel pins to the Academy Awards, but what do they mean?

The pins call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

A group of over 400 stars have joined Artists4Ceasefire, which in late October first published a letter urging the US Congress and President Joe Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel through Artists4Ceasefire.org.

In a press statement, Artists4Ceasefire said: “The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.”

Other stars who have signed the letter include Cate Blanchett, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper, Annie Lennox and America Ferrera.

The post was updated with the detail that Mark Ruffalo was also wearing the ceasefire pin.