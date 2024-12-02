Pushpa 2 advance booking roars

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Pushpa 2 has set the box office on fire with its advance booking and is not looking to stop anytime soon. As of Sunday at 10 AM, Pushpa 2: The Rule has sold 75,000 tickets across the top national multiplex chains – PVR, Inox & Cinepolis – and will soon hit the 1 lakh mark.

The Allu Arjun film is running riot and has made these bookings in less than 24 hours despite no bulk bookings from fan clubs and corporates, which means a true blue organic movement for this Sukumar film. The pace of Pushpa 2 is better than all the Hindi releases of the last 10 years, including Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal. Pushpa 2 will be all set to challenge the advance booking of Baahubali 2 in national chains by Wednesday night.

Pushpa 2 is roaring to rule even in the non-national chains like MovieMax, Rajhans, and Miraj, as the pre-sales are off the roof. Pushpa 2 will be challenging all-time records in these multiplex chains and will set new benchmarks before its release.

It’s the hottest feature film since Baahubali 2 and the momentum shows a huge movement in the cinema-going audience