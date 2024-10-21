Pink postpones four Summer Carnival tour concerts

American singer Pink [Source: AAP Image /Brendon Thorne]

Pink has postponed four upcoming concerts.

The Just Like a Pill singer had been due to bring her Summer Carnival US tour to Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines in the next few days, but announced on Saturday the shows would no longer be taking place.

Pink did not explain why or when the shows would be rescheduled.

Article continues after advertisement

“Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can.

“Your tickets will still be valid for the new dates.

“Please keep an eye out for updates – we’ll have more info soon.

“Thank you for understanding.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon.”

Pink’s next concert is now scheduled for November 3 in Austin, Texas, with the tour due to end in Columbia, South Carolina, on November 20.

In July, the 45-year-old star had to axe a show in Switzerland on “doctor’s advice” and was unable to reschedule the concert.

“It is with great regret that we have to cancel Pink’s concert on Wednesday, 3 July at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern,” the promoter said in a statement at the time.

“Due to illness and after a thorough medical examination, the performance has to be cancelled on doctor’s advice.

“Unfortunately, the concert cannot be rescheduled due to the current tour planning.

“Tickets can be returned at the place of purchase.

“We deeply regret the circumstances and thank you for your understanding.

“We wish Pink a speedy and full recovery.”

In 2023, the Get The Party Started singer, who performs flying aerobics during her energetic concerts, had to cancel shows due to “family medical issues” and her own “respiratory infection” in North America.

Pink also had to cancel a show in Arlington after she was struck down with a sinus infection.

“I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight,” she told fans at the time.

“I am so disappointed.

“You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show.”