DFAT assisting Aussie families affected by alcohol incident

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson says consular assistance is being provided to two Australian families in Fiji.

These families have fallen victims of alleged alcohol poisoning while staying at the Warwick Resort along Coral Coast in Sigatoka.

The Ministry of Health in a statement has said that seven guests were presented at Sigatoka Hospital on Saturday night with nausea, vomiting, and neurological symptoms.

Four of them have been confirmed as Australian nationals.

Yesterday, DFAT’s Smartraveller website updated its travel advice for Australians in Fiji, warning tourists to be aware of “the potential risks around drink spiking” and advising they “exercise normal safety precautions”.

The advisor is urging tourists to be alert to the potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcohol drinks.



All the seven patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

While the four are Australian nationals, one is an American, and two are foreigners residing locally.

The guests developed symptoms after consuming a cocktail prepared at a bar at the resort.



The Ministry has also mobilized a team of Health Inspectors to assist the team at Sigatoka Hospital in the detailed investigation of the incident at the resort.

The team will also identify other guests who may have been affected by similar symptoms from consuming the same drink.

The Fiji Police Force is also conducting an investigation into the incident.