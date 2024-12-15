Fijiana 7s shares heartwarming moments at Father Law Home

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team, alongside Fiji Rugby staff, recently made a heartfelt visit to the Father Law Home in Suva, creating unforgettable moments with the residents.

The visit was more than just a gesture of kindness, it was an opportunity to connect, share, and give back to the community.

Players and staff spent quality time with the residents, sharing stories, playing card games, dancing, and simply enjoying each other’s company.

The joy and warmth exchanged during the visit left a profound impact on everyone involved.

In a thoughtful gesture, Fiji Rugby donated groceries and gifted a television set to the home, ensuring that the residents can continue to support the Fijiana 7s team by watching their games and cheering them on.

For the Fijiana 7s players, the visit served as a powerful reminder of their purpose both on and off the field.